Alexandra Breckenridge 'in shock' as shares update with fans after luggage theft The Virgin River actress issued a warning to her followers

Alexandra Breckenridge has updated her fans after the Virgin River actress and her husband Casey Hooper's belongings were stolen from baggage claim at Vancouver Airport.

The star, who plays Mel Monroe in the Netflix drama, once again took to her Instagram Stories to explain the update in the theft case, explaining that the family had thankfully been reunited with their suitcases.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge made a public plea to police before her items were found

Alexandra began by telling followers she was "in shock" that the items came back to them: "Ladies and gentlemen of Instagram. You're not gonna believe this. We got our bags back. I'm in shock."

She continued: "The police in Vancouver [did an] incredible job, they followed the air tags, they found the bags. They got a warrant based on the Airtags and video footage that they had of the perpetrators taking the bags from the airport and getting into a vehicle.

Alexandra said she was shocked but relieved to have her bags back

"And they tracked it and we're very grateful. All of our kids' stuff is back, and the kids' stuff doesn't smell like smoke, but the rest of my husband's stuff smells of smoke."

The mother-of-two clearly was relieved by the issue being resolved and saw light humour in the situation as she said: "This is why it's not a good idea to steal people's used clothes from airport luggage! [she laughs] like I don't really understand why!"

Alexandra, who has been in Canada filming for season five of Virgin River, then took the opportunity to warn her followers about how they could avoid similar thefts.

Alexandra plays Mel Monroe on the show

Addressing her followers directly, she said: "Nobody packs anything that valuable in luggage do they, do you? Don't, stop, don't!

"The most important part of this story and saga of the stolen luggage is, get to baggage claim as soon as you can, get an Airtag. Apparently this is the first case they've had where theyve been able to have a warrant issued by using an Airtag as evidence for the location."

Production on season five kicked off just days before season four landed on Netflix earlier this month. The drama also announced that they had brought onboard a new showrunner, Patrick Sean Smith.

