Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge makes plea to police after her family's belongings are stolen during season five filming

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has issued a plea to the Coquitlam police in Canada after her family's suitcases were stolen from the airport.

The 40-year-old actress is currently filming for season five in Vancouver and was recently joined by her husband, Casey Hooper, and their two children, Jack, five, and Billie, four, who flew over from Atlanta.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge issued a plea to the police after her luggage was stolen

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Mel Monroe actress revealed that her husband's suitcases had been stolen from baggage claim.

Addressing her followers, Alexandra said: "Good morning, I was just wondering if somebody from the Coquitlam police department might be able to help my family out. My husband Casey Hooper has been in contact with you guys.

"We have the location and the house that both of our bags are at and there's video footage of the people stealing our bags from the airport and I'm sure there is video footage of them putting it in a car.

"Can somebody please help us out and go get the bags back. I mean, I'm sure at this point they are all completely dismantled. I'm sure with luggage, it's probably the first ten hours."

Alexandra issued a plea to the police in Canada

She continued: "Anyway, if anybody can take away a lesson from this situation, I would say when you're travelling domestic, anybody can take anybody's bag, so I think make it to the baggage claim as soon as you possibly can and pack an extra pair of underwear and clothing in your carry on."

She went on to add that her husband was travelling alone with their two children and was one of the last passengers to depart from the aircraft as they were sitting towards the back.

The bad news comes just over a week after the fourth series of Virgin River was released on Netflix. Right before the new episodes landed on the streaming platform, the drama series announced that production on season five had already begun.

The cast are currently filming season five

Sharing a screenshot of the show's cast all appearing together on a pre-production Zoom call, the caption read: "A snapshot of our amazing cast during a table read for SEASON 5.

"Yes, you heard that right folks….We have now started production on SEASON 5!" it continued. "Also, please meet our lovely new Show-runner for S5 @patrickseansmith (pictured here.) We can't WAIT for you to see what we have in store. Don't forget though, Season 4 is only 2 days away. See you soon!!"

