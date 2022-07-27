Virgin River star Martin Henderson pays heartfelt tribute to co-star Alexandra Breckenridge 

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge in a new interview.

The 47-year-old, who plays Jack on the show, revealed that Alexandra's acting skills and "cool" personality are "a huge reason" why their on-screen relationship is a success.

Chatting to Glamour, Martin said of the Mel Monroe actress: "She's such a cool person and such a good actress. She's so honest with who she is, and that shows on-screen. I think it's a huge part of why we've succeeded in bringing this relationship to the screen. I speak for myself, anyway."

He continued: "I just have such a big amount of respect for her as a person and as a performer. You can't really fight that stuff when you genuinely dig someone. So, we're lucky. The audience is lucky.

"It's always fun to hear what might come out of her mouth at any time," he added.

Martin's comments come less than a week after the long-awaited debut of season four, which arrived over a year after the release of the third series.

Martin praised his co-star Alexandra

Fans hopefully won't have to wait so long to get their hands on season five as the show recently confirmed that filming for the upcoming series has already begun.

The news was shared on the show's official Instagram account just a day before the latest series landed on Netflix. Posting a screenshot of the show's cast all appearing together on a pre-production Zoom call, the caption read: "A snapshot of our amazing cast during a table read for SEASON 5.

"Yes, you heard that right folks….We have now started production on SEASON 5!" it continued. "Also, please meet our lovely new Show-runner for S5 @patrickseansmith (pictured here.) We can't WAIT for you to see what we have in store. Don't forget though, Season 4 is only 2 days away. See you soon!!"

