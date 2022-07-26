Virgin River star Martin Henderson issues important plea to social media followers

Ever since he began playing hunky US Marine-turned-barkeep Jack Sheridan in Virgin River back in 2019, Martin Henderson has built up quite a loyal following.

However, the Australian actor has recently had to warn fans about one of the downsides of such fame: fake accounts on social media pretending to be him in order to exploit his fans. Taking to his Instagram this week, the 47-year-old urged his one million followers on the site to remain wary of scammers posing as him.

In a video message, he said: "Hear it from me okay: I do not have another account. I will never, ever message anyone outside of Instagram, and even then, I do not do that a lot, so please be aware."

"There's not a lot we can do. We've let Facebook and Instagram know this is going on but it's kind of like a game of wack-a-mole," he continued. "So please don't trust anybody. If I'm not sending a message from this account, it's not me, okay?"

Martin has been playing Jack on Virgin River since 2019

He reiterated this message in the post's caption, writing: "I. Do. Not. Have. Another. Account!!!! I will never message anyone from any other account or platform. Ever. Nor will any of my management or representatives.

"Sadly, there are multiple fraudulent accounts that are posing as myself or my team and targeting my followers to try and scam them. Regrettably, this keeps happening and we are doing what we can to shut these accounts down if and when we become aware of them.

"But there is no way to stop them from reappearing, so please, NEVER engage with any other account claiming to be me or my associates.

"It is a SCAM and these [expeletive] have taken money from unsuspecting people. I will continue to do what I can but please pass this on to anyone whom you think might've already been contacted or may be vulnerable in the future. And I ask if you'd please report any such accounts as fraudulent to Instagram for review and deletion. Thanks."

Martin's warning comes days after the hit Netflix series returned to screens for its fourth season, which is probably what prompted him to issue the warning.

