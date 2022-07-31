Call the Midwife shares major news following series 12 filming break The cast and crew are currently on a summer break

Call the Midwife has shared some exciting news about cast member Zephryn Taitte, who plays Cyril Robinson - and fans are absolutely thrilled for him.

A post on the show's official Instagram page revealed that the actor recently received the Freedom of the City award in recognition of his community work.

The BBC star was given the high honour for using drama and the creative arts as a tool for youth engagement and crime prevention.

Congratulating Zephryn, the show's team wrote: "Here at Call the Midwife, we are immensely proud when members of our team employ their talents and character in the service of our wider community, through charity work or creative engagement in good causes.

"It goes to the heart of what our drama is about: community - kindness - service. This is an award that rightly recognises Zeph's selflessness and hard work in the service of others, and we simply couldn't think of a more worthy candidate."

Fans were quick to congratulate the actor in the comments section, with one person writing: "How fabulous, massive congratulations Zephryn. Amazing work," while another added: "Extremely well deserved!!! He's a brill actor!! And I adore him as Cyril."

Zephryn Taitte has received the Freedom of the City award

The good news comes just days after the show announced that it has taken a break in filming for the summer. The series posted a behind-the-scenes snap showing actors April Rae Hoang, Alice Brown and Ned Shaw, who play Turner children May, Angela and Teddy respectively, dressed in costume.

The caption read: "Filming days can be very long, and the hours very inhospitable - and so our production likes to reward our team with a decent break midway through so that they can return refreshed to complete the series.

"So how are we doing? Really, really well! We have already completed Christmas filming, and are well into Series 12! When we return from our summer break, we have the last half of our stories to film, and won't complete that till the early winter. Call the Midwife is truly a four-seasons job!"

