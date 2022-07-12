Call the Midwife star to take part in Celebrity Masterchef - see the full line-up! They will be trying to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2022 has been revealed - and we're so excited that Call the Midwife's very own Fred Buckle actor Cliff Parisi is among those taking part.

The TV star, who also starred in in EastEnders and taken part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, will swap the cobbled streets of Poplar for the kitchen in the new series, which is set to air later this year.

Joining Cliff in the kitchen are 19 other well-known faces from the world of drama, music, sport and show business. Across six weeks, they will be put to the test with a variety of cooking challenges designed to stretch their culinary ability to the limits.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will, of course, be on hand to judge the competition and ultimately decide who goes home with the coveted Celebrity MasterChef trophy at the end of the series.

Fred Buckle actor Cliff Parisi will be taking part in the culinary competition show

The other stars who have confirmed that they will be taking part include Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones, This Morning presenter Lisa Snowden, McFly's Danny Jones and former World Boxing champion Chris Eubank.

Cliff and 19 other famous faces will try to impress judges John and Gregg

Also hoping to impress with their cooking skills are musician Gareth Malone OBE, British drag performer Kitty Scott-Claus, musician Mel Blatt, media personality Nancy Dell'Olio and TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Comedians Paul Chuckle, Richard Blackwood and Kae Kurd will also join them as well as sports personalities Jimmy Bullard and Kadeena Cox and reality TV stars Faye Winter and MoJo. Bird of a Feather star Lesley Joseph, soap star Ryan Thomas and actors Adam Pearson and Clarke Peters complete the line-up.

The star-studded celebrity cooks face nerve-racking and exhilarating challenges in the Masterchef kitchen, including cooking for large numbers of people including a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

