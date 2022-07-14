Call the Midwife star hints at future career away from the drama - and it'll surprise you Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne in the show

Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter has opened up about her future career plans away from the BBC drama.

MORE: Call the Midwife star to take part in Celebrity Masterchef - see the full line-up!

The actress, who has played Sister Julienne on the beloved show since the beginning, was chatting about her upcoming stint in the 2022 movie release of The Railway Children Return when she admitted she'd love to step behind the camera at some point.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter is set to star in The Railway Children Return

"I am very slow with doing things but I have always loved the idea of being behind the camera really," she explained during a recent appearance on The One Show. She continued: "I love what actors do, I love photographs and I love film, so yes I would love to direct."

Jenny is gearing up for the release of her latest film The Railway Children Return, which is a sequel to the 1970 film based on the novel by E. Nesbit.

MORE: Call the Midwife star reveals real reason why you'll never see former cast members make a comeback

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George shares intimate glimpse inside family trip with daughters Lark and Wren

Jenny plays Sister Julienne on the show

Many stars feature alongside Jenny for the updated movie, but the Call the Midwife actress is in fact the only cast member appearing in the 2022 follow-up film who appeared in the original title.

Jenny will play Roberta 'Bobbie' Waterbury, while Tom Courtney, Sheridan Smith and Jessica Baglow also have leading roles. The movie is out Friday 15 July.

Meanwhile, Jenny also recently opened up to Lorraine Kelly about the future of Call the Midwife, insisting that the BBC show will "never run out of stories".

Jenny stars alongside Sheridan Smith in the new Railway Children movie

Lorraine remarked: "The thing is, you're never going to run out of stories," prompting Jenny to say: "Fortunately, that's what Heidi Thomas (series writer) said. She said that each year presents new social changes, new changes in medicine and art - everything that affects this community in Poplar."

"We've dealt with female mutilation, backstreet abortions and how that's affected [the characters] and we've the seen the changes that have happened to the women there. They're not easy subjects and they're not easy endings either, we don't always make it work out."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.