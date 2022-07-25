Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi reveals filming setback for series 12 

Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi has given an update on the upcoming season 12, revealing that the show has faced some minor setbacks during filming.

Chatting to Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones on BBC's Morning Live, the actor explained that while filming is going "really good," they have had a "couple of people" contract coronavirus.

When asked by Kym how season 12 is coming along, Cliff said: "Really good. During the pandemic, we filmed too so we've got all these protocols in place which keep us safe. We've had a couple of people go down with Covid but generally the spirit's good, we're getting on with it."

He continued: "We're on episode four of the new series and the scripts are amazing, as always, from Heidi Thomas. We love working on her scripts and I'm very, very lucky to be working with such a talented and beautiful bunch of people."

The update comes just over a month after the Call the Midwife team celebrated some exciting news as creator Heidi was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours for services to drama.

Cliff said a couple of people have contracted Covid during filming

Heidi's statement, which was posted on the show's official Instagram page, read: "I was so surprised and thrilled to hear I'd be receiving this honour. It's going straight on the mantelpiece in Nonnatus House!

"It's an absolute joy to work on Call the Midwife, and telling stories about people whose lives have otherwise gone unnoticed is a privilege. I feel as though the OBE shines a little bit of light on all of them, and that is just lovely.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait until 2023 to see the Nonnatus house staff back on their screens as a Christmas special is due to air at the end of the year.

Fans can look forward to a Christmas special later this year

Chatting about the upcoming episode at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival recently, Stephen teased the return of a beloved character. He said: "Starting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way."

