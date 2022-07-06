Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter opens up about future of beloved BBC show The series is returning in December

Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter has opened up about the future of the beloved BBC period drama, revealing that the show's writer Heidi Thomas has said she will "never run out of stories".

MORE: Call the Midwife creator reveals huge news amid filming for series 12

Chatting to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show on Wednesday, the actress spoke about how the time period that the show is set in lends itself to new storylines due to the constant social change during the 1960s.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter is unrecognisable in new film trailer

Lorraine remarked: "The thing is, you're never going to run out of stories," prompting Jenny to say: "Fortunately, that's what Heidi Thomas (series writer) said. She said that each year presents new social changes, new changes in medicine and art - everything that affects this community in Poplar."

Jenny also spoke about how the drama addresses the more serious social challenges that were faced by the public in the 1960s.

MORE: Call the Midwife teases season 12 plot detail with new photo

MORE: Call the Midwife star teases return of beloved character - and fans will be thrilled

"Sometimes one has [people say that] it's easy comfortable watching. No, it's not comfortable watching," she said. "We've dealt with female mutilation, backstreet abortions and how that's affected [the characters] and we've the seen the changes that have happened to the women there. They're not easy subjects and they're not easy endings either, we don't always make it work out."

The show's writer said she will "never run out of stories"

Since the show was first released back in 2012, it has been consistently praised for tackling topical social, cultural and economic issues. In the most recent series, the show addressed topics such as domestic abuse, cervical cancer and alcohol addiction across different episodes and was applauded by fans for doing so in such a sensitive way.

The new series is sure to address more poignant subjects when it is released on the BBC in 2023. Luckily, fans won't have to wait that long to see the women of Nonnatus House back on their screens as the series is set to return for a Christmas special later this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.