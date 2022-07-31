Disney's The Little Mermaid star Pat Carroll dies Pat was the voice of Ursula

Disney star Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid, has died at the age of 95.

The Grammy winner died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on Saturday while recovering from pneumonia. Pat took on the villian of Ursula in the 1989 film and called it one of her favorites ever; she also reprised the character for other media.

Pat began working in the 1940s after enlisting in the US Army. She was known to TV viewers thanks to her work on The Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, The Red Skelton Hour, Getting Together, Laverne & Shirley, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, E.R. and more.

She won her first Emmy in 1957 for Best Supporting Actress for her performance of various characters in Caesar’s Hour.

She won her second Emmy in the Daytime Awards in 1996 for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Special for The Royale in which she voiced the character Mildred Wak.

Pat was 95

She also voiced characters in animated projects including Pound Puppies, Galaxy High School, Foofur and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

Pat is survived by daughters Kerry Karsian, Tara Karsian and granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick