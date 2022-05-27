Disney just launched its big holiday deal for 2023

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're dreaming about your next big family holiday, there truly isn't a more magical place than Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

A place where your little ones can make their Princess dreams become a reality, where adults can live out their childhood fantasies and where the whole family can experience the magic Disney has to offer.

Still not tempted? Disney has just announced its best 2023 offer, with 'The Magic is Yours' package, and the savings are far too good to refuse.

BOOK YOUR DISNEY HOLIDAY NOW

There's nothing we love more than saving money, especially when it comes to doing the things we love. Disney's 'The Magic is Yours' package offers travellers up to $1,200 Disney Dining & Merchandise Credit per room, Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of seven days and $200 Disney Spending Money for selected arrivals from January 1-December 17 2023, helping you to save hundreds on your next family vacation.

Perfect for families with picky eaters or food lovers alike, the Disney Dining and Merchandise Credit option provides you with the ultimate flexibility when it comes to mealtimes.

Treat the whole family to everything from fine dining to on-the-go snacks, holiday treats and even dining with Characters. Better yet, the offer is accepted at 250+ dining locations across the Disney Parks, Disney Springs and Disney Resort hotels, long gone are your worries about deciding where to eat. (More time for fun? Yes please!)

Booking this package will ensure the same legendary storytelling, detail, and guest service found in the Disney Parks at a Disney Resort hotel. Feel at home in the heart of the magic with accommodation for every family size and budget, and travel with ease straight from your Disney Resort hotel to the Disney Parks with a variety of fun and complimentary transportation options.

BOOK YOUR DISNEY HOLIDAY NOW

Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of a 7-Day Ticket offer is exclusive for UK and Ireland guests who stay at Disney Resort hotels. You'll not only get access to all four Disney Parks plus a water park, but you'll also get access to a free Memory Maker experience (worth $199).

This offer is only available to purchase pre-departure, and is always better value than at the gate.

So how do you unlock this offer, do you ask? All you need to do is book a Disney Hotel + Ticket package, for 5+ nights* before 27 July 2022 and you can start counting down the days to your next adventure…

Images courtesy of Disney

