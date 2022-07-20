Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham trailer already has us in tears If you love football, you’ll love this one

Disney+ has released the first trailer for Welcome to Wrexham, and we’re already so excited to watch the documentary. The series will follow Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney, Hollywood stars who bought Wrexham AFC, a football club in North Wales – and trust us, even the trailer will have you wiping your eyes!

The trailer shows Ryan and Rob discuss their plans for Wrexham, while making a real connection to the town and the people there, all with a shared love for the game of football. The documentary will look at their endeavours as well as Wrexham as a working-class town with a historic yet struggling football club which is a source of pride among residents.

Rob and Ryan purchased the club back in 2020 with no experience in football, or working with one another.

The synopsis reads: “From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Will you be watching?

The series is set to be released on 25 August, and we can’t wait to find out more about this real-life Ted Lasso tale! Speaking about the trailer, one person wrote: “Having been a lifelong @FCBarcelona fan I may have to follow @Wrexham_AFC... the highlights from some of the games are awesome, what a crowd! Looking forward to this series.”

Another person added: “Hope the world is ready to fall in love with Wrexham,” while a third wrote: “Didn’t think I would be queuing up for this but the trailer has got me excited! It’s the real-life @tedlasso.”

