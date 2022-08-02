Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn joins Death in Paradise spin-off - details 

BBC has revealed the new casting for the upcoming Death in Paradise spin-off - and there are some serious stars! Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn, The Bay actress Zahra Ahmadi, and Vanity Fair star Felicity Montagu are all set to join the east alongside Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton, with filming beginning in early August.

In the show, Zahra will play DS Esther Williams while Dylan will take on the role of PC Kelly Hartford, and Felicity will be an office support civilian, Margo Martins.

So what can we expect from the show? The synopsis reads: "Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as a Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s hometown. However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can’t help but be distracted by the town’s surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him and the team each week."

Speaking about the show, Kris said: "I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next. So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK.

Ready for the new spin-off?

"Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way."

Executive producer Tim Key added: "We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death in Paradise spirit, humour and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started.

