Death in Paradise star Ralf Little's bizarre new costume detail has fans confused The actor plays DI Neville Parker

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has left fans confused after they spotted the actor sporting two watches on the same wrist in a recent Instagram video.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes clip on the set of the beloved BBC drama, the 42-year-old showed his 130k followers that filming the series isn't all "glitz and glamour" as he and his co-star Tahj Miles walked down a muddy pathway.

Filming the path, Ralf said: "Another day, another dirt track, hey Tahj-y,"

"It's a great location," replied Tahj.

"It's all glamour," Ralf added as he lifted his hand up to shrug his shoulders, giving fans a glimpse of the two watches on his wrist.

Fans were quick to point out the odd costume detail, with one person writing in the comments section: "Why two watches?? That's what I want to know. Or is that top-secret," while another questioned: "Do you wear two watches?"

Ralf was spotted wearing two watched on one wrist

This isn't the first time fans have noticed Ralf's double accessory as in a previous video, one person commented: "Why two watches Ralf… just curious and nosey," while another formed their own theory, writing: "I'm guessing one's Ralf's own and the other he wears as Neville and possibly doesn't work."

The Neville Parker actor's latest video comes just days after he confirmed the return of fan favourite star Élizabeth Bourgine to the set.

The 63-year-old French actress, who has played the role of beloved matriarch Mayoress Catherine Bordey ever since the drama began back in 2011, could be seen on Ralf's Instagram back in costume as her character.

Élizabeth Bourgine has returned to the set

"Here she comes! The queen returns to Death in Paradise," Ralf could be heard saying as the French actress walked towards him before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Fans were delighted with the news, with many taking to the comments section to express their joy. One person wrote: "She's so amazing! I love her!" while another added: "Yessss, I love her and her character."

