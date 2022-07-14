Kris Marshall gives major update on new Death in Paradise spin-off - and fans will be pleased The actor shared some exciting news

Death in Paradise fans were delighted last month when Kris Marshall revealed that he would be reprising his role as DCI Humphrey Goodman in a new spin-off series - and now the actor has given a major update on the show!

The new show, titled Beyond Paradise, is set to commence filming in just three weeks' time and will be set in a "rural setting in the south west", according to the star.

Chatting to Digital Spy, he said: "We start filming imminently, in about three weeks," he explained to us.

"We're in the process now, we've got most of the main cast but we're sort of casting some of the supporting roles."

We already know that the new series will see Humphrey and his fiancée Martha (played by Sally Bretton), who he fell in love with on the original show, return to the UK and adjust to life in rural England.

Kris revealed that filming for the spin-off stars in three weeks

Chatting about what viewers can expect, the Sanditon actor said: "I can't really say much about what happens, but what it is about the scripts that I really love, Tony Jordan's [writer] done a beautiful job on the two or three scripts I've seen.

"It's exactly what you hope for in terms of if you're a fan of Death in Paradise. Obviously, it's not in the Caribbean, but it's in its own paradise. It's got its own new twist on it."

The update comes just a week after fan favourite star Ben Miller said he'd "love" to be involved in the new show.

Ben Miller said he would "love" to be involved in the new show

When asked about potentially appearing in Beyond Paradise, Ben said: "God I'd love to, is he [Kris] really? That's so exciting, that's brilliant news!

"I'd love to, I mean it's Kris – don't forget your mates. It's exciting, really great, I wonder how that's going to work? Is he going to be on another Caribbean island? I look forward to that, that's really brilliant news."

