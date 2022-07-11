Ralf Little delights fans as he reunites with former Death in Paradise star The actress appeared on Ralf's podcast

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little delighted fans when he reunited with his former co-star Kathryn Drysdale in the latest episode of his podcast, Two Pints with Will & Ralf.

Kathryn, who appeared in the series back in 2014 to play Simone Magon also starred alongside Ralf and his podcast host, Will Mellor, in the BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little opens up about 'extremely painful' family revelation

Fans were quick to comment on the episode, with one person writing: "Absolute quality," while another added: "Brilliant."

A third fan simply commented: "Amazing!"

In the latest instalment, Ralf admitted that during rehearsals for the live recordings of Two Pints, he and Kathryn along with their co-stars, who were all in their early 20s at the time, would go to the pub across the road when they weren't needed for certain scenes.

"It's embarrassing to say this now because it's so horrendous but nobody questioned it," the 42-year-old actor said of their trips to the pub.

Kathryn is also known for her role on Bridgerton

"Can you believe that we did that? It seems absolutely insane."

"We still managed to bring it," added Kathryn, who is also known for her role as Genevieve Delacroix in Netflix's Bridgerton.

The reunion comes just weeks after Kris Marshall announced that he would be returning to our screens as DI Humphrey Goodman in a new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise.

Kris Marshall is returning for a spin-off series

The announcement, which was released by the show's production company at the end of June, reads: "Beloved by millions of fans worldwide and one of the most popular shows on TV in more than 90 countries across the globe, the phenomenon that is Death in Paradise has kept armchair detectives enthralled for over a decade.

"One of the show’s most popular characters, the endearingly awkward and rather unconventional DI Humphrey Goodman, led the island's police team in solving the most mysterious of murders.

"However, when Humphrey fell hopelessly in love with island tourist, Martha Lloyd, he decided to leave the sun-soaked paradise to follow her back to the colder climes of the United Kingdom."

