Hugh Bonneville's new role in Netflix movie shocks fans - see the trailer The Downton Abbey actor's new role is a far cry from Robert Crawley!

Hugh Bonneville has shared the brand new trailer for his upcoming Netflix movie – and it's safe to say his role in the film has shocked fans already.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville shares incredible news with fans

The actor, who is adored for his role as Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey, took to Instagram to post the new trailer for I Came By, a thriller movie which is set for release at the end of the month, but fans were surprised at the totally different role he's taking on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hugh Bonneville's new film I Came By looks brilliant

The trailer sees Hugh in his role as High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake whose home is broken into by a young graffiti writer named Toby (George MacKay). But when Toby enters the property he finds out the judge is hiding more than he first suspected.

At the end of the trailer, Hector can be heard saying the lines: "I really tried to be kind, but I had this rage that is so liberating, so empowering, do you want to know what happened?" We're feeling tense already.

MORE: Hugh Bonneville's loving tribute to Downton Abbey co-star Maggie Smith revealed

MORE: Downton Abbey stars are set to reunite for epic new drama series - get the details

Hugh plays Hector Blake

It seems fans have been shocked at the "scary" character of Hector and flooded Hugh's comments section to praise his performance.

One person wrote: "Oh my gosh how creepy!!! I can't wait to watch it during the daytime, with the doors locked and a giant bar of chocolate...and the police on speed dial!!"

The film is out in August

Another said: "My my Mr @bonhughbon I do believe you are going to scare the bejesus out of us with this." A third agreed, commenting: "Omg this looks amazing!!!!! Not sure I can cope with him being the bad guy though."

A fourth added: "Lord Grantham doesn't play nice!! Can't wait!!!," as a fifth wrote: "Oh my, Lord Grantham!!!" followed by a shocked-face emoji.

Hugh also shared the release date information in the caption. "I CAME BY opens in select UK cinemas on 19th August and will be on @netflix everywhere from 31st August," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.