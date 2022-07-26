Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville shares incredible news with fans

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has shared some exciting news with his fans - he will be hitting the road with a brand new tour later this year!

Taking to Twitter this week, the 58-year-old actor said: "I've written a book called Playing Under the Piano, and during October and November, I'll be skipping around the country talking about it."

The Downton Abbey cast reminisce on 12 years in the franchise at New Era premiere

His post went on to reveal that the shows will kick off at Cadogan Hall in London on 15 October 2022 before heading out across England, Scotland and Wales, with the tour finale taking place at Dulwich's Alleyn's School on 24 November 2022.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Looking forward to the release of the book I have it preordered. Look forward to what promises to be a fun and entertaining read." Another said: "Looking forward to seeing you in Edinburgh!" and a third added: "So exciting!!"

The live shows will see the Robert Crawley actor, who is also known for his roles in Notting Hill, The Monuments Men and the Paddington films, share tales from his career and open up about writing his memoir, which is set to be released on 13 October.

And for those unable to make any of the nine dates on the tour, there is a chance to tune into a live stream on the first night of the tour - however, Hugh did say in his caption that further dates will be announced.

The synopsis for the book reads: "From getting his big break as Third Shepherd in the school nativity play, to navigating Highclere Castle's complex Labrador policies, to bizarre Hollywood encounters, Hugh creates a brilliantly vivid picture of a career on stage and screen.

"What is it like working with Judi Dench and Julia Roberts, or playing Robert de Niro's right leg, or not being Gary Oldman, twice? A naturally gifted writer and uproariously funny storyteller, Hugh also writes with poignancy about his father's dementia and of his mother, whose life in the secret service only emerged after her death.

"Whether telling stories of his B&H smoking, G&T drinking, horse-racing addicted grandmother, or working with an invisible bear with a penchant for marmalade, this is a richly entertaining memoir."

