Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville’s new Netflix film looks seriously good - details

We adore Hugh Bonneville, and while the star has been very busy with the release of the hit Downton sequel, A New Era, the actor has still had time to film a new Netflix movie - and it looks seriously good!

Starring Hugh alongside Line of Duty’s very own Kelly Macdonald and 1917 star George MacKay, the crime thriller is set to be released in cinemas on 19 August, and on Netflix by 31 August.

So what is the film about? The synopsis reads: "Privilege Hides The Darkest Secrets. From the BAFTA-winning director of Under The Shadow and Wounds, Babak Anvari, comes an arresting London-set crime thriller, I Came By, channelling classic Hitchcockian suspense via contemporary themes of ‘Establishment’ privilege and corruption.

Kelly Macdonald also stars

"A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby and Jay regularly target the homes of the U.K’s wealthy elite and ruling class. When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him."

Ahead of the release of his new film, Hugh has been loving the promo tour for A New Era, and has regularly shared snaps of himself with fellow cast mates to celebrate the new Downton Abbey sequel. In one dapper snap, he wrote: "It was great launching the new #DowntonAbbey film in New York last night, the first premiere ever to be held at the Met."

Will you be watching?

He has also recently attended the Epsom Races alongside his co-star, Jim Carter, jokily captioning the post: "Boys day out. #DressDownSaturday #DowntonAbbey."

