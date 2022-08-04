The Daily Lowdown: Leslie Grace breaks silence after Batgirl cancellation

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about Leslie Grace breaking her silence after the film Batgirl was shelved.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift heads to studio after responding to private jet controversy

Not only that, Coldplay are forced to push back their upcoming gig at Wembley and The 1975's tour news. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Coldplay has been forced to push back their upcoming gig at Wembley stadium. The band, fronted by Chris Martin, were due to take to the iconic venue on Friday 19 August, however, that performance will now take place on Sunday 21 August due to planned industrial action on the London underground. The group, who have been travelling the globe as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour, said in a statement that due to the tube strikes, the show could not be licensed for that day. They added all tickets for the Friday show will be valid for the Sunday.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Drake devastates fans with last-minute show cancellation

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close circle of friends in California revealed

Coldplay have pushed back their Wembley gig

The 1975 are on a roll with their new music and now the four-piece band have announced a brand new tour. The alternative group, which is fronted by Matty Healy, revealed a number of dates for gigs across North America which will kick off in November. The tour news came on the same day that the group dropped their latest track Happiness set to appear on their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which is out in October.

Willow is set to drop her fifth studio album, Copingmechanism, next month. The 21-year-old singer, who is the daughter of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, told fans that the new record will be released on September 23. The album is a follow-up to her 2021 record, Lately I Feel Everything, but Willow isn't going to keep us waiting for new music because she's also now dropped her latest track, Hover Like A Goddess, which will also appear on the album.

Willow's new album is out next month

Christina Aguilera has said she's working on a new English-speaking album. Following the success of her Spanish-speaking album, Aguilera, which she dropped in May, the Genie in a Bottle hitmaker has now said she's penning music for her first English record in four years. The singer recently performed in Liverpool where she told the crowd that a follow-up to her 2018 album, Liberation, is officially on the way.

And Leslie Grace has released a statement following the news that Warner Brothers have shelved the upcoming Batgirl movie. The actress, who was due to star in the leading role, said she was proud of the love, hard work and intention all of the cast and crew put into the film over a seven month period, adding she felt blessed to have been a part of the project. Leslie's statement comes shortly after Warner Bros announced that it would not be releasing the 90 million dollar movie in theatres or on its HBO Max streamer, despite the film being in post-production. The specific reason has not been confirmed by the studio, but it's thought that the film company intended to fulfil a desire for blockbuster-scale DC movies, which Batgirl was reportedly not.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.