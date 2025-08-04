11 TV shows the royals love to binge – including Princess Kate's 'guilty pleasure'

Upon the show’s inception, we were all eager to hear what the royal family thought of this depiction of their lives. It’s safe to say the Netflix drama has been a hit with multiple royals. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in seasons one and two, revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth II had tuned into The Crown. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, she said: “A friend of mine was at a party and didn’t know anyone, so he sidled up to this group who were talking about The Crown. One girl said, ‘Well, my granny watches it and really likes it’. It slowly dawned on him that the girl was Eugenie and her granny was the Queen.” Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie have also praised the show’s beautiful music, storytelling, and cinematography.

