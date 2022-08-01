The Daily Lowdown: England Lionesses bask in glory at victory parade

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing the England Lionesses taking part in the their victory parade and Taylor Swift responding to recent criticism over her private jet usage.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce's album leaks two days before release

Not only that, Shakira is heading to court over tax evasion and J-Hope makes history at Lollapalooza. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

J-Hope has made history with his recent set Lollapalooza festival. The BTS singer and rapper has become the first South Korean star to headline a major festival in the US after taking to the stage at the Chicago based festival, which saw him perform a string of hits from his brand new album, Jack in the Box, as well a handful of BTS songs. J Hope was also joined on stage by Becky G to perform their hit collaboration, Chicken Noodle Soup to a crowd of over 100,000 attendees.

Shakira will be going on trial over her recent tax evasion case. The She Wolf singer has failed to reach an agreement with Spanish prosecutors over the alleged offence and will head to court to seek to prove her innocence, her PR team have said. Shakira added in a statement that the case constitutes a violation of her rights and that she has always shown impeccable behaviour. The singer was accused of tax evasion of over 14.5 million euros by Spanish authorities for the years 2012, 2013, and 2014.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Drake responds to private jet backlash

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Adele confirms rescheduled Las Vegas residency

J-Hope headlined Lollapalooza

Ne-Yo has spoken out and asked for privacy following his recent split from his wife. The So Sick singer's wife, Crystal Reney, announced on social media that the marriage had broken down due to his alleged infidelities, adding she was "heartbroken and disgusted". Now, Ne-Yo has tweeted saying for the sake of his children, his family are working through their challenges behind closed doors. The grammy-winner added that personal matters are not meant to be dissected in public forums, before asking his fans to respect his privacy. The couple married in 2016 and share three children together.

Taylor Swift has responded to recent criticism over usage of private jets. The singer was recently listed as the number one celebrity polluter according to a report published by analyst marketing company, Yard, who alleged a high number of carbon emissions had come from her plane. But Taylor was keen to clear her name and her representatives told Rolling Stone in a statement that the star often loans out her plane to other individuals. The statement added that to suggest and attribute all the flights to Taylor alone was blatantly incorrect. It comes soon after Drake faced similar criticism for flying on a private jet for a total of 14 minutes. however, the rapper insisted this was aircraft simply moving from one airport to another.

The Lionesses on their victory tour

Speaking of Drake, after his travel tour around Europe the rapper returned to his home Toronto to perform at his concert series, October World Weekend, and he brought out a very special guest. Drake brought out fellow Canadian Nelly Furtado to sing hit songs such as Promiscuous and I'm Like a Bird. The three-day event continues on Monday and will also feature sets from stars like Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

And after basking in their glory at Wembley Stadium, the England Lionnesses have paraded through London after becoming champions at the Women's Euros 2022. The team travelled through central London along with up to 7,000 supporters to celebrate their historic win. The team who defeated Germany 2-1 marks the end of 56-year wait and means the team have brought home a major trophy for the first time since 1966.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.