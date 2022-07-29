The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce breaks silence to thanks fans for being patient after album leak HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Beyonce thanking her fans for being "patient" for Renaissance's official release despite the album being leaked two days early.

Not only that, Dua Lipa's show faces a big disruption and Dwayne Johnson shares exciting Taylor Swift news regarding his new movie, DC League of Super Pets.

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Beyonce has broken her silence after her new album Renaissance was leaked. The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram on Friday to say how thankful she was that the majority of her fans decided to wait until its official release rather than downloading the album early. Bey also said she'd never seen anything like it and thanked fans for their unwavering support and protection, adding it meant the world to her. The album, which is the first of a three-part project, is out now.

But it seems Beyonce's new album hasn't gone down well with everyone as singer Kelis has said she was sampled on Renaissance without her permission. The Milkshake singer shared a statement on social media just hours before its release to say the track Energy, had sampled her 1999 song Get Along with You without her prior knowledge. Kelis told her fans that she has left her mark on an era of music that will go down in industry but claimed there are industry giants who will get away with it. The singer then added she was after reparations for the usage.

Speaking of new music, Calvin Harris has dropped the latest track of his new album. The new song, titled New To You features Normani, Tinashe and Offset and is the latest release from his upcoming record Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2. New to You comes just a couple of weeks after the DJ shared Stay With Me featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell. Calvin's new album is out on the 5th August.

Dua Lipa has issued a statement after her concert in Toronto faced a major disruption. The Levitating singer was performing at the Scotiabank Arena when a series of unauthorised of firework were set off on the floor of the venue. According to Billboard, some fans sustained injuries as a result as the fireworks were shot into the crowd. Dua said in a statement that creating a safe and inclusive space at her shows was a priority, and that she and the team were shocked by the events that occurred. She finished by stating an investigation into what went happened is on going.

And if you're looking forward to seeing Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new film DC League of Super Pets then make sure you keep an ear out for two new Taylor Swift songs. The former wrestler turned actor revealed in a video alongside his co-star Kevin Hart that Taylor's re-recorded versions of Bad Blood and Message in a Bottle will appear on the soundtrack. Taylor herself left a comment on the video writing she was pleased the ethically sourced versions of her tracks were used for the movie. DC League of Pets is out now.

