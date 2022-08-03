The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift heads to studio after responding to private jet controversy HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Taylor Swift is working on album number ten. The singer is thought to be back in the studio working on new music which is described as her most "experimental" yet. Taylor has been writing and recording in Nashville in recent weeks and the new album will mark her first original material since 2020's Folklore and Evermore. But fans are hoping to hear music from Taylor a little sooner as the star is continuing to re-record her old material after winnings the masters rights from her former producer.

Paris Hilton has said she's listened to Britney's comeback track with Sir Elton John. The Heiress, who is a long-time friend of Britney's, revealed to Page Six that she had heard the duet, which is a cover version of Elton's classic hit Tiny Dancer, while on holiday in Ibiza. Paris described the track as "iconic and insane". The track is reported to drop later this month. We can't wait to hear it.

Demi Lovato has announced they've begun using both she/her and they/them pronouns. The singer, who came out as non-binary last year, explained in an interview on the Spout podcast that they had begun using feminine pronouns as well as neutral ones more recently, adding she's a fluid person when it comes to her music, gender and sexuality. The Skyscraper singer first discussed their fluid identity in May 2021, explaining at the time that non-gendered pronouns "best represented the fluidity" she feels in herself.

Congratulations are in order for Leona Lewis who given birth to her first child with her husband Dennis Jauch. The happy couple, who wed in 2019, took to social media to share the happy news that they had welcomed their baby daughter, Carmel Allegra, on the 22nd July. The former X Factor star shared a gorgeous photo of the little one along with a caption that read: "And then there were three."

And speaking of babies, Katy Perry has revealed her hopes of having more children in the future with her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom. The Roar hitmaker told People magazine that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, are hoping to expand their family in the future, adding she's "a planner." Katy and the Lord of the Rings star welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020 who is the couple's first child together, while Orlando also has a son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

