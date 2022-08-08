The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa shares major achievement with fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about Dua Lipa being made an honourary ambassador of Kosovo, which the singer described as a "privilege".

Not only that, but Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi surprises fans in Dublin with impromptu mini-gig, and Madonna and Beyonce team up for a major remix.

Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Dua Lipa has been named as an honorary ambassador for the Republic of Kosovo. The artist, who was born in the UK to Kosovo-Albanian parents, received a special medal and certificate of the title by the country's president Vjosa Osmani and shared the news with her fans on social media. The Levitating singer said it was an honour and a privilege to be able to represent her country all over the world and continue her efforts globally to make a difference. The president described Dua as a world-class, once-in-a-generation musician and praised her for raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi shocked fans when they came together for an impromptu busking session. The artists, who were both in Dublin at the time, appeared together in the Irish capital to gatecrash a busker named Jasper Koopman's street gig, when the trio burst into song much to the delight of passers-by. The singers began a rendition of Coldplay's track Yellow before they sang Niall's number one hit track, Slow Hands.

Madonna and Beyonce have joined forces for a brand new remix of Beyonce's recent track, Break My Soul. The Renaissance star, who is celebrating after her latest record became her seventh no1 album, has interpolated Madonna's iconic 1990 track Vogue for her new remix. The song, titled The Queen's Remix, calls out a number of hugely influential artists including Madonna herself as well as Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Nine Simone and more. The remix comes soon after Renaissance managed to land over 179 million official streams since its release, making it the biggest female album this year.

Speaking of breaking records, Top Gun: Maverick has shattered many since it’s release in May, but now the new Tom Cruise blockbuster has overtaken Titanic the list of highest-grossing films of all time. The film, which is a sequel to the classic 1986 movie, has earned 662 million dollars in ticket sales, making it officially the seventh-biggest film ever at the domestic box office, kicking James Cameron's Titanic into number 8.

And Netflix has spoken out on defense of its brand new series, The Sandman, after receiving complaints from fans. The streaming giant prompted confusion from viewers over its 'image distortion', with many wondering if the show had a technical issue, but a spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement that "many of the environments are surreal in the series" deliberately, to emulate what a real dream would feel like. The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge in the leading role as Morpheus and the series is out now.

