Gary Lineker adapts 'chart-topping' project for new Netflix series

Gary Lineker has a new Netflix project in the works – and it sounds unmissable for sports fans! The football pundit and former Match of the Day star is bringing his chart-topping podcast The Rest Is Football to the screen as a daily TV show during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The iconic tournament will be hosted by the United States and co-hosted by Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Filming will take place at the heart of the action in New York, where Gary, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will provide game analysis, special guests, interviews and exclusive insights into the world's biggest sporting event.

© Garry Jones Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards host The Rest is Football

Reporters will also be dialling in from the England camp and fan zones across the pond.

The Rest Is Football is one of the world's biggest sports podcasts with more than 7 million monthly streams. The fact that it will be streaming on Netflix means fans everywhere can tune in for all the play-by-play action – so the countdown is on.

Gary announced the news on The Rest Is Football

Speaking about the announcement on the famed podcast, co-host Gary Lineker said: "We can't wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup. It's a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love – talk football every day – but on a truly global stage. Expect all the usual analysis, honesty and plenty of laughs… just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple."

Fellow pundit Alan said: "We must be doing something right!" while Former Manchester City player Micah joked: "About damn time! We deserve it, we've been grafting now for how many years? And finally! We've been waiting for you, Netflix!" he added.

The series will be produced by Goalhanger, the UK's largest independent podcast producer, which Gary co-founded in 2014. Other chart-topping titles include The Rest Is History, The Rest Is Politics and my personal favourite, The Rest Is Entertainment (which is hosted by Marina Hyde and Richard Osman).

When did Gary Lineker leave Match of the Day?

England's former striker left his presenting gig on Match of the Day in May after a hefty 26 years fronting the show. He was the BBC's highest-paid presenter, reportedly earning a salary of £1.35 million, and has steered coverage of major sporting events including the 2012 London Olympics.

© Getty Gary left his presenting gig on the BBC in May

In September, Gary broke another record when he won the best presenter prize at the National Television Awards – a title proudly held by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for 23 years.

In August, it was revealed that he will also host a new ITV game show called The Box, which is due to air in 2026.