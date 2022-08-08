Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler West? The DJ and radio star is heading to the ballroom!

The line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is shaping up to be brilliant and we can't wait to see who will be announced next!

On Monday, the annual Latin and ballroom competition revealed the seventh and eighth contestants to be taking part, one of whom was radio DJ Tyler West. But before the show begins, you might be wanting to know a little bit more about the broadcaster. Here's all we know…

Who is Tyler West?

Tyler West is a radio DJ, presenter and TV personality. He's had an impressive career in recent years but, at the moment, he's best-known for appearing on KISS FM radio in the afternoons. So if you recognise his voice, that's why!

Tyler began his career in the media by working in children's TV on CBBC, but he's also featured on MTV News as well as The MTV Movie Show. His talents don't stop there, he also launched his own BBC Three show in 2021 called Flat Out Fabulous.

Tyler is a DJ for KISS FM

How old is Tyler West and is he single?

Tyler is 26 years old. Not much is known about his love life given Tyler has not spoken publicly about his dating history.

What's Tyler West's Instagram?

You can follow Tyler on Instagram @tylerwestt. The radio DJ posts numerous photos of himself enjoying time with friends, exercising, and chatting to big names in the celebrity world thanks to his role working in radio.

Tyler is joining Strictly 2022

He currently has over 24,000 followers, and we cant help but think that'll grow following his stint on Strictly!

What has Tyler West said about Strictly?

Tyler is clearly thrilled about joining the BBC show. After the announcement was shared by the BBC, Tyler said: "I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this, I already got cramp. It's going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone."

