Strictly Come Dancing announces second celebrity contestant - find out who!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that Kym Marsh is the second celebrity contestant due to take part in this year's series.

Speaking about joining the 2022 show, the actress and presenter said: "I've considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out.

"I'm so delighted that this year they have! I'm a huge fan of the show and can't believe I'm going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it's unreal!"

Viewers will know Kym for her role playing Michelle Connor in Coronation Street, as well as for presenting BBC One's Morning Live.

Actor Will Mellor was announced as the first contestant in the line-up on Thursday morning. The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actor told the BBC: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

Kym was announced as the second contestant

"This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!"

Series twenty of Strictly will officially launch in September at an event at Elstree Studios which will see the judges, hosts, professional dancers and celebrities all gather to give introductory interviews and perform exciting routines.

The contestants will be paired up with their professional partners during the launch before heading off for a fortnight of training ahead of the live shows.

Four new professionals are joining the team

Given the launch episode typically airs in mid-September, fans should expect to see the first live show take place in the ballroom during the first weekend of October.

Viewers can also look forward to being introduced to four new professional dancers. Joining the pro line-up is Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu.

