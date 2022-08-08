Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West reveals health woe ahead of new series Fingers crossed he'll be okay!

It's no secret that taking part in Strictly Come Dancing is a serious test of fitness, and one star who might struggle more than others is radio presenter Tyler West.

Monday saw Tyler announced as the seventh contestant in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but despite the fact he looks seriously fit, the DJ has previously revealed he suffers from asthma, which could be a concern when it comes to the intense training associated with Strictly.

WATCH: Tyler West announced as the seventh contestant in Strictly 2022

The star, who presents on Kiss FM, shared his health condition on Instagram while talking about his plans to run the London Marathon this year, in support of charity UK Youth.

In the clip, Tyler encouraged other marathon runners, saying: "Don't feel under pressure, you'll see me at the back, having an asthma attack, breathing like a pug."

Tyler also mentioned how he's struggling ahead of the show prep, joking: "I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this, I already got cramp. It's going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone."

Tyler West is training hard for Strictly and the London Marathon

While dancing might not be in Tyler's comfort zone, the star is already seriously fit – it's no mean feat to train for a marathon AND compete in Strictly Come Dancing at the same time! He also recently cycled over 500km in 24hrs in aid of UK Youth - such stamina!

Despite joking about his levels of fitness, Tyler often shares training videos on Instagram, wowing his followers. In one swoon-worthy clip, the shirtless star showed his skills with a skipping rope, showing off very sculpted abs too, prompting one fan to comment: "Every female pro on Strictly will be loving this fitness commitment."

WATCH: Tyler West proves how fit he is

Asthma aside, we have a feeling Tyler is going to be a huge hit on Strictly!

