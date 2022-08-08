Strictly's Giovanni Pernice spills the beans on his love life in hilarious Q&A The professional dancer opened up

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice gave fans a rare insight into his dating life during an Instagram question and answers session.

Taking to the social media platform, the Sicilian-born dancer asked his fans to send in a variety of personal questions ahead of the new Strictly launch later this year. Eager to learn more about his romantic situation, one fan quizzed: "Who are you dating?"

WATCH: Lauren Oakley and Giovanni Pernice dancing together ahead of Strictly

In response to the deeply private question, Giovanni, 31, replied with a long list of people including Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington, and various members of the BBC production team.

Giovanni's hilarious response comes after the Strictly champ reportedly enjoyed a string of secret dates with Love Island contestant, Tasha Ghouri, one month after he lifted the glitterball trophy alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The pro dancer took to his Instagram Stories

Giovanni and Tasha, 23, connected via Instagram and eventually met in the new year but didn't go any further due to his jam-packed tour schedule.

Renowned for enjoying several relationships on and off the dancefloor, the Italian hunk has previously been linked to the likes of Maura Higgins, Ashely Roberts, Georgia May Foote and TOWIE star Jessica Wright.

Giovanni and Rose emerged as champions in last year's competition

Giovanni and Maura decided to call it quits after four months of dating with the Strictly star insisting that there was no wrongdoing on either side. Taking to his Instagram Stories at the time of the split, Giovanni explained: "Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end.

"This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.

"Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention." The two were first linked back in June when they were spotted watching the Euro 2020 match at Wembley together.

The Italian star is set to join the new Strictly series

The professional dancer's latest dating comments come amid growing excitement for the upcoming Strictly series. Ahead of the competition, Giovanni has been sharing updates along with behind-the-scenes snippets from dance rehearsals with Gorka Marquez and Johannes Radebe.

It is a particularly exciting year for the Strictly champ, who is set to welcome his tour's leading lady Lauren Oakley on the BBC show as a new professional.

