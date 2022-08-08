Strictly Come Dancing reveals eighth celebrity contestant - and we're surprised! The line-up is shaping up to be brilliant!

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the eighth celebrity contestant joining the show for the upcoming series.

Matt Goss is officially joining Strictly, and we can't wait to see his moves! The famous face was announced during Monday morning's episode of This Morning as ITV hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle shared the big reveal with viewers.

On joining the show, Matt, who is best-known for being in pop group Bros, said: "I am excited, I'm nervous, you have the conversation and then you go about your day and think 'I've got to dance!'".

Viewers were equally thrilled with the announcement, one person tweeted: "Definitely watching now!" as another agreed, writing: "This as an amazing booking!"

Earlier on Monday, the BBC also announced that KISS FM presenter and DJ Tyler West was joining the 2022 series. Speaking to the BBC about joining the series, Tyler said: "I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp.

Bros star Matt Goss is joining the show!

"It's going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It's a show that means so much to me and my family and I can't wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins."

The other big names heading to the ballroom are: Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson and Ellie Simmonds OBE.

Tyler West was also announced on Monday

Series twenty of Strictly will officially begin in September. The judges, hosts, professional dancers and celebrities are set to gather at Elstree Studios in London on the 7 September to film the launch event which will include epic routines and introductory interviews.

The launch will then see the dancers take part in the pairing-up ceremony. Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will announce which pro-dancer will be partnered with each celebrity for the remainder of the competition.

