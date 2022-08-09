Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99: was anyone ever arrested? The Netflix documentary looked at how the festival went so wrong

Viewers have been obsessed with Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, Netflix’s new documentary that looks at the horrific wrongdoing at the infamous festival, how things got so badly out of hand and why. Festival goers were accused of sexual assaults, looting and arson during the weekend, but with little security, was anyone ever actually arrested? Find out here…

Although the figures differ, reportedly 42 to 44 people were arrested during the festival, while ten state troopers and two state police supervisors were also believed to be demoted or suspended for their behaviour at the festival, and one prison guard was charged with sexual assault.

According to MTV, New York State Police investigated eight sex offences, but only one person was actually charged with the crime. They also investigated 66 thefts, 15 cases of criminal mischief and five drug cases.

In a statement at the time, Woodstock’s organisers John Scher, Michael Lang and Ossie Kilkenny released a statement which read: "We're shocked and dismayed by the allegations of sexual abuse, and we're doing everything we can do to help the investigation, including handing over all the videotape and any records that we have. If the alleged perpetrators are caught, we hope that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The documentary received criticism from viewers over the discussions of the sexual assaults during the festival, with one person tweeting: "Just finished watching Trainwreck: Woodstock 99, absolutely shocking scenes. John Scher's comments about the rapes are disgusting. Thank you Jonathan Davis for speaking sense."

Another person wrote: "Watched the #TrainwreckWoodstock99 documentary on Netflix and maybe it's just me but I can't help but think the numerous corroborated reports of sexual assault and rape deserve more than four minutes of dismissive discussion at the end of Part III."

However, Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of the band Korn, was praised by viewers as he discussed the sexual assault incidents at the festival, saying: "Your first responsibility is the safety of the crowd. But they were completely unprepared. For anyone to get hurt, there's no excuse for that. Girls should be able to [expletive] have fun, just like a guy."

