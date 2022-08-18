Did you know NCIS star Mark Harmon’s son also appeared in the series? The Gibbs actor's son has been part of the CBS drama since 2008

NCIS has been a bit of a family affair in recent years and featured several of the cast’s loved ones in special cameo roles, including Mark Harmon’s wife Pam Dawber to Sean Murray’s daughter Cat Ryan Murray.

But did you know that long before Mark’s wife’s short stint as investigative journalist Marcie Warren, the couple’s eldest son Sean made an appearance on the series in a very special role? Find out more below…

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber, both 69, tied the knot back in 1987, meaning they have been married for 35 years. They met via mutual friends in the early eighties before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by just a few friends and family members and welcoming two sons together: Sean, 34 and Ty, 30.

Both sons have pursued careers in Hollywood, with Ty working as a screenwriter and Sean following in his father’s footsteps and becoming an actor, and NCIS fans might not be aware of it, but they’ve been watching Sean for years!

Sean has played a younger version of Gibbs in several flashback episodes

Since 2008, Sean has appeared on the show as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in flashback episodes. To date, he has appeared on seven of the show’s episodes, with his most recent cameo being in the 2020 episode Everything Starts Somewhere, which chronicles how Gibbs and David McCallum’s Donald “Ducky” Mallard became involved in their first case together.

Mark Harmon and his wife Pam and son Sean and Ty

Outside the NCIS universe, Sean has also worked as a stunt coordinator in the likes of Thicker, Breakwater and the upcoming Billy Zane film The Other Side of Bliss. Last year he became engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Courtney Prather.

Gushing about his sons in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark said of Sean: “I’m proud of him taking his work seriously and how he approaches being an actor — not just on this show.”

“I’m proud of both our boys, and they work hard at what they do and I’m proud that they get up in the morning and try to do that every day.”

