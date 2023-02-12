NCIS to see the return of Mark Harmon in the future, hints co-star The Leroy Gibbs actor is so popular

NCIS fans were devastated when Leroy Gibbs bowed out of the CBS show in 2021 after nearly two decades on the show.

Actor Mark Harmon is often asked if he will return to the popular show, and according to his friend and co-star, Rocky Carroll, it could well happen!

In a Q&A with TV Insider, Rocky spoke about the show hitting the 20th anniversary milestone, and how possible it could be for Mark to reprise his role as Gibbs for it.

He said: "We might see Gibbs again. I think as long as this show stays on the air, there will always be a little bit of a tease that we might see Gibbs again.”

Rocky added: "Gibbs is the moral compass. He's the moral compass that we all wish we had."

The actor left in season 19 of the popular show, and opened up about his decision to leave the program for a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release.

Mark Harmon could well return to NCIS for the 20th anniversary

He sat down to discuss the legacy of his character, as well as his thoughts on how the show wrapped up his storyline, and admitted that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, alluding to the possibility that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

Following Mark's onscreen departure, Showrunner Steve Binder released a statement that also heavily suggested Gibbs could make a comeback in future seasons.

Mark played Leroy Gibbs in the popular CBS series

It read: "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.

"So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

