NCIS star Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber opens up about private living situation

Former NCIS star Mark Harmon likes to stay out of the spotlight and he and his wife Pam Dawber live a quiet life in California.

The stars, who have been married since 1987, rarely open up about their home lives, but in a rare interview Pam revealed all!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Mark Harmon's last scenes in NCIS

On a past interview on Craig Ferguson's show, the My Sister Sam actress revealed that they have their own separate spaces at home.

She explained that her husband is a "garage guy" and has around 17 hammers. Pam, meanwhile, has a "lady cave" that is her art studio.

The couple have been married for over 30 years and are doting parents to two sons - Sean and Ty. Sean and Ty have both followed in their parents' footsteps in the industry.

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber live in California

Ty is working as a screenwriter while Sean is an actor. Ever since 2008, he has appeared in NCIS as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in flashback episodes.

TRUTH: Mark Harmon opens up about why he doesn't go on social media

To date, he has appeared on seven of the show’s episodes, with his most recent cameo being in the 2020 episode Everything Starts Somewhere.

Gushing about his sons in a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark said of Sean: “I’m proud of him taking his work seriously and how he approaches being an actor — not just on this show.”

The couple have been married for over 30 years

“I’m proud of both our boys, and they work hard at what they do and I’m proud that they get up in the morning and try to do that every day.”

MORE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly's dangerous health condition revealed

Mark's fans were left devastated when he left his role as Leroy Gibbs in NCIS in season 19 of the popular show.

He opened up about his decision to quit the program almost a year after leaving the show, for a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release.

He sat down to discuss the legacy of his character, as well as his thoughts on how the show wrapped up his storyline, and admitted that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, alluding to the possibility that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

Mark left NCIS in season 19 of the show

Following Mark's onscreen departure, Showrunner Steve Binder released a statement that heavily suggested Gibbs could make a comeback in future seasons.

It read: "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.

"So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.