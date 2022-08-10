Strictly Come Dancing reveals tenth celebrity contestant – find out who it is The 2022 series is almost upon us...

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the tenth celebrity contestant to join its glittering line-up – and we can't wait!

Singer and actress Molly Rainford is officially joining the show for 2022 series, and we can't wait to see her head into the ballroom.

Speaking to the BBC in a statement, the star explained how she felt about beginning her Strictly journey: "I'm so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I've watched it for years and can't wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can't wait to learn the moves and get dancing!"

Molly is best-known for becoming the youngest ever finalist of Britain's Got Talent at the age of 11 back in 2012. She is currently starring as intergalactic pop superstar Nova Jones in the hit CBBC show Nova Jones.

Singer Molly Rainford joined the line-up

The news comes a day after Ranvir Singh announced the ninth famous face during Tuesday's edition of Lorraine: comedian and Ted Lesso star, Ellie Taylor!

After Ellie was announced, she said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

The upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing is shaping up to be quite the series already. The famous faces announced on Tuesday will join the likes of Tyler West, Matt Goss, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson and Ellie Simmonds OBE.

Ellie Taylor was announced on Tuesday

Series twenty of Strictly will officially begin in September. The judges, hosts, professional dancers and celebrities are set to gather at Elstree Studios in London on the 7 September to film the launch event which will include epic routines and introductory interviews.

The launch will then see the dancers take part in the pairing-up ceremony. Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will announce which pro-dancer will be partnered with each celebrity for the remainder of the competition.

