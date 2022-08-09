Strictly Come Dancing announces ninth celebrity contestant - find out who! We can't wait for this year's series!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the ninth celebrity contestant to be taking part in the beloved BBC dancing show, and we can't wait to see what they will bring to this year's competition!

Actress and comedian Ellie Taylor is officially joining the 2022 show! The news was announced by former contestant Ranvir Singh on Tuesday's edition of Lorraine.

On joining the line-up, Ellie said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

Ellie is best known for appearing in Apple TV's award-winning comedy series, Ted Lasso, as well as co-hosting Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Other big names preparing to show off their moves on the ballroom floor are Matt Goss, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Ellie Simmonds OBE and Tyler West.

Ellie Taylor is joining the 2022 line-up

Speaking about the opportunity, Bros singer Matt said: "I am excited, I'm nervous, you have the conversation and then you go about your day and think 'I've got to dance!'".

Kaye added: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!"

Matt Goss was announced on Monday

Series twenty of Strictly will officially begin in September with a launch event held at Elstree Studios in London. The judges, hosts, professional dancers and celebrities are set to gather together on the 7 September to film the launch event which will include amazing routines and introductory interviews.

Iconic presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will also announce which pro-dancer will be partnered with each celebrity in the pairing-up ceremony.

