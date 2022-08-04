Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirmed celebrities to take part: LIVE UPDATES We hope they have their dancing shoes ready!

And so it begins! The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 cast has started to be announced, and we can’t wait to check out the full line-up! In the meantime, we will be sharing live updates as each celebrity is revealed right here, so watch this space for the latest updates on the new series…

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's fans notice daughter Mia's sweet gesture in new family photo

Will Mellor

Will was the first contestant to be announced on Thursday, and we can’t wait to see him hit the dance floor! The Two Pints of Lager star spoke about his delight in taking part, saying: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers kick off rehearsals ahead of new series

"Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about. This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Will is best known for starring in Two Pints of Lager

As well as Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Will has also starred on Broadchurch and Line of Duty - and hosts a podcast with his friend, Ralf Little.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars share first look inside rehearsals for new series

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli opens up about returning to the show one day

Kym Marsh

The Coronation Street actress confirmed that she was taking part on Thursday, admitting she had been offered the gig several times. She said: "I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!"

We can wait to see Kym's moves!

The actress, who previously was a member of the band Hear’Say, is also set to star in the Waterloo Road revival, and recently starred as Alex in a theatre production of Fatal Attraction.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.