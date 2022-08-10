Strictly star Giovanni Pernice shares special moment at Grease musical

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has shared clips of himself at the London production of Grease: the Musical, where the cast paid an emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John following the tragic news of her passing on Monday.

Joined by several friends, including new Strictly pro Lauren Oakley, Giovanni captioned the post: "Really great show," with the angel emoji, adding a 'Bravo' gif as he sang along to Summer Nights in the crowd.

WATCH: Cast of Grease dedicates entire show run to Olivia Newton-John

The cast of the production shared an emotional message about Olivia following the performance, revealing that they were dedicating the show’s run to her memory. Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy in the production, told the audience: "Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sure you’ve all heard the incredibly sad news that Olivia Newton-John passed away yesterday evening. She of course played Sandy in the film and is an icon who has inspired countless young performers across the world, especially us in this company.

"It is a huge honour to follow in Olivia’s footsteps each night and perform those songs that she made world-famous for millions of fans, who continue to celebrate her incredible talent." She concluded by telling the audience that they were raising money for Breast Cancer Support in honour of the late actress."

Giovanni went to see the show with pals

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news alongside a photograph of her on Instagram, writing: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

