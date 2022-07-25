Giovanni Pernice reveals major update about Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Can you hear the theme song yet?

Giovanni Pernice has shared a major update about Strictly Come Dancing’s upcoming series after revealing that he had a relaxing spa trip ahead of Strictly rehearsals - which kick off on Monday!

Sharing a post of himself at Alexander House, a hotel and spa, on Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you so much @_alexanderhouse for the wonderful stay and @oskiaskincare for the gorgeous treatments! Recharged to start @bbcstrictly tomorrow #alexandermoments."

WATCH: Lauren is Giovanni's leading lady on his tour

Fans were delighted to hear that Giovanni was getting ready for the show’s return, with one writing: "Good luck for your new SCD season. But we will miss you dancing with Rose for sure, unbeatable Team," while another added: "So well deserved. Hope you enjoyed your pampering and feel refreshed. What a phenomenal year for you and more to come without doubt. Looking forward to Strictly now, watching you and Anton on your travel programme and seeing you again on tour next year."

Giovanni is ready for rehearsals

It is a particularly exciting year for the Strictly champ, who is set to welcome his tour’s leading lady Lauren Oakley on the BBC show as a new professional. Taking to his Instagram Stories following the announcement, Giovanni shared a sweet throwback picture of himself planting a kiss on Lauren's cheek - and remarked: "Nobody deserves it more than you @laurenmayoakley [heart emoji]… go on super [star]."

Speaking about joining the series, Lauren said: "I've grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most. Now that it's happening, it doesn't quite seem real. I can't wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family."

We can wait to see them all in action again for 2022!

