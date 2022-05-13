Strictly star Giovanni Pernice reveals special invitation from the Queen We wish we were there!

Giovanni Pernice has revealed that he received the royal treatment after receiving a very special invitation by permission of Her Majesty the Queen to attend the Not Forgotten garden party alongside Princess Anne.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion shared a picture of the glamorous invitation before posting a clip of the Princess Royal making her way into the garden party and shaking hands with the guests. He then shared snaps of himself enjoying afternoon tea alongside his co-stars, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Harwood, and the group looked very dapper while dressed to the nines in suits and ties.

It has been an amazing few days for the dancing pro, who won the BAFTA Must-See Moment award with his co-star, Rose Ayling-Ellis, for their contemporary performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about the special moment, he wrote: "We are @bafta winners! Can't believe it @rose.a.e. The power of the DANCE strikes again!! This time this dance has changed people's lives and that's what me and Rose wanted to achieve. Thank you to the BBC and the @bbcstrictly team for supporting us all the way.

They looked like they had a fabulous time

"Thank you to Jason, Ashley and Arduino to help me translate mine and Sarah's vision into steps with this beautiful choreo. To @sarahjamesface THANK YOU FOR BEING the best guide throughout the whole season WE LOVE U!!"

He added: "But the biggest thank you goes to all of you for your support and your votes, one more time!! We will never stop being grateful."

Rose wrote alongside a picture of her and Giovanni on stage: "What just happened!! Did I wake up from an amazing dream?! THANK YOU SO MUCH for everyone who supported us, you all made it possible for us. I am beaming with joy and pride! Thank you @bafta."

