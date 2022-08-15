The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares sweet tribute to co-stars ahead of new series New episodes arrive on BBC One on 17 August

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has shared a heartwarming tribute to his co-stars ahead of the release of series 11.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals series 11 release date - but fans are confused

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the restoration expert shared a photo of the team alongside a caption which read: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades stuns fans with surprising behind-the-scenes video

"'A group becomes a team when each member is sure enough of them self and their contribution to praise the skills of the others.'

"Plus I'm working with the Best Teams, in front and behind the camera."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one person writing: "You really are a wonderful caring group of people, so very special with your talent," while another added: "Amazing dream team, can't wait to see the new programme."

A third viewer agreed, commenting: "What a dream team you guys are all incredible and outstanding."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades leaves fans concerned with announcement

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades stuns fans with surprising behind-the-scenes video

The heartfelt post comes just a day after the popular BBC daytime show revealed the release date for its new series.

Jay shared a heartwarming tribute to his co-stars

In a video posted to the programme's official Instagram page, Jay confirmed that new episodes would be arriving on BBC One on August 17.

Addressing fans, he said: "How you doing, guys? Hope you're well. Now listen, I'm not going to let you in there and see what's going on because we've got loads. But what I am here to tell you is this. Next week, on the 17th of August. Remember that date.

"Wednesday, eight o'clock on BBC One, we've got a new Repair Shop series starting and don't worry, if you miss it, you can get it on iPlayer."

New episodes land on BBC One on August 17

However, some viewers were left confused as series ten, which last aired on June 22, only contained seven episodes. One fan wrote in the comments: "New series? But season ten only had seven episodes where others have double that if not more? Was this only a Covid issue or a series pattern going forward?"

On the BBC's website, it states that the new episode, which will air on August 17, is the eighth episode of series ten, rather than the first instalment of a new season.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.