The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals series 11 release date - but fans are confused

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has announced that a new series of the beloved BBC show is arriving on our screens on August 17 - but some fans were left confused.

In a video posted on the programme's official Instagram page, the restoration expert addressed fans of the heirloom-fixing show.

He said: "How you doing, guys? Hope you're well. Now listen, I'm not going to let you in there and see what's going on because we've got loads. But what I am here to tell you is this. Next week, on the 17th of August. Remember that date.

"Wednesday, eight o'clock on BBC One, we've got a new Repair Shop series starting and don't worry, if you miss it, you can get it on iPlayer."

Some fans were left confused as series ten, which last aired on June 22, only contained seven episodes. One fan wrote in the comments: "New series? But season ten only had seven episodes where others have double that if not more? Was this only a Covid issue or a series pattern going forward?"

On the BBC's website, it states that the new episode, which will air on August 17, is the eighth episode of series ten, rather than the first instalment of a new season.

The team of experts will be back on August 17

Most viewers were delighted with the announcement, with one person expressing their excitement in the comments, writing: "Omg I am so pumped/excited yay my favourite TV programme is back," while another added: "Delighted to hear this Jay, I've missed The Repair Shop the last few weeks. Glad to have you all back."

A third commented: "Great news. I wish you were on every night!! My absolute favourite programme on TV."

So, what can fans expect from the new episodes? Just a few days ago, Jay teased the upcoming instalments in a short Instagram video. "Now, here we are on a lovely summer's day and we're here," he began, before showing the entrance to the iconic Repair Shop barn. "There you go. It's alright, isn't it? Can't complain. Can't let you know what's going on inside there but all I'm going to tell you is we've got a lot of good stuff for you guys. Just you wait and see, wait and see."

