The Repair Shop's Jay Blades stuns fans with surprising behind-the-scenes video

The clip, which was posted to Instagram, comes as the beloved BBC show was forced off-air on Wednesday night due to the channel's coverage of the UEFA European Women's Football Championship.

Jay penned the caption: "Good morning all. I've been so busy lately and I haven't had a chance to post up anything, apart from my thoughts of the day, so I thought let's do some behind-the-scenes for you guys.

"Tell me what you think should I keep doing them?"

Beginning the video with the camera pointing at his feet, the 52-year-old said: "Now sometimes I like staying in my hotel because I like staying in exactly the same room. Whenever my hotel sometimes says: "Jay, why don't you try another room?' and 'I'm like, 'I don't want to do that because I'm a stickler for having everything exactly the same.'

Jay gave his followers a 'behind-the-scenes' look at his hotel room

"But, they showed me this room and I said, 'Ok, this isn't bad," he added as he began giving his followers a tour of his glamorous room which boasted a huge living area decorated with a floral, gold-framed painting and a sculpture of Queen Victoria's head.

The room also flaunted beautiful oak furniture, a stained glass window, tall ceilings and glass walls surrounding the shower and king-sized bed.

Moving towards the door, Jay added: "What I do want to show you is this," he said while panning the camera to show an incredible reception room with marble flooring, a circular glass ceiling and marble columns.

The show did not air on Wednesday night due to UEFA Women's Euro coverage

Fans were quick to react to the impressive room, with one person writing: "You are a very fortunate fellah Jay but you of all people certainly deserve good fortune. Thank you for sharing with us and please continue," while another added: "That room looks amazing, love all your content."

A third fan commented: "Gorgeous! Those doors! I'm swooning."

