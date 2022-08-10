The Repair Shop's Jay Blades leaves fans concerned with announcement

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades left fans of the show slightly concerned after revealing that he had taken a week's break from filming the new series due to illness.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of the iconic Repair Shop barn doors alongside the caption: "Good morning all. Been off for a week due to sickness but I’m back and ready to go. Feels good. #therepairshop."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes in the comments section, with one person writing: "So good to hear you feeling better and raring to get back into it Jay. Take it easy and don't push yourself. Love to you and all the Repair Shop family," while another added: "So glad your feeling better, we've all been worried about you."

A third fan commented: "I wondered where you were. Hope you're recovered," while a fourth added: "Take it easy. But glad you're feeling good. Onwards you go."

Jay is currently filming a new series of the beloved heirloom-fixing show. He shared the news on Instagram via a short video post on Monday, which teased what's in store for fans of the show.

"Now, here we are on a lovely summer's day and we're here," he began in the clip, before showing the entrance to the barn. "There you go. It's alright, isn't it? Can't complain. Can't let you know what's going on inside there but all I'm going to tell you is we've got a lot of good stuff for you guys. Just you wait and see, wait and see."

He captioned the video: "Here we go, you guys ready for the new series?"

The announcement of a new series comes just over a week after Jay's co-star, Will Kirk, revealed that he had welcomed his first baby with his wife, Polly Snowdon.

Will shared the news with his Instagram followers, posting a sweet photo of the newborn's foot along with a simple heart emoji as the caption.

