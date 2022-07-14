The Repair Shop fans stunned as Jay Blades welcomes extraordinary guest to barn The restorer announced the news on Instagram

The Repair Shop fans were left stunned when Jay Blades revealed that he had recently welcomed a very special guest to the barn.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades stuns fans with surprising behind-the-scenes video

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the furniture restorer told fans that none other than TV icon and Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason had paid a visit to the show's set.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades stuns fans with surprising behind-the-scenes video

Sharing a photo of the pair standing outside the barn, he wrote the caption: "Hi Guys. Look who came down to visit us at @therepairshop.tv today? A Real Diamond Gezzer.

"I'm a very Happy Bunny," before adding the hashtags: "#sirdavidjason #onlyfoolsandhorses #darlingbudsofMay #Frost #openallhours."

Fans were quick to express their surprise in the comments, with one person writing: "Jay, you must have been thrilled to meet one of your heroes!" while another viewer added: "Gordon Bennett!!"

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals heartbreaking story behind early restoration career

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares extremely rare photo of sons

A third fan commented: "Awh that's amazing, true legend," while another agreed, writing: "Ahh a real national treasure."

Sir David Jason paid a visit to the barn on Wednesday

Viewers of the show are in for a treat; hopefully, Jay's post means that the TV legend will be making an appearance on an upcoming episode of the BBC show.

The surprise announcement comes just a day after the 52-year-old penned a heartfelt tribute to his fellow Repair Shop co-stars.

Sharing a photo of Jay standing alongside his fellow experts, he wrote the caption: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY.

"Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success. Community/Family," before adding the hashtag: "#therepairshop".

Fans were quick to respond to the heartwarming post, with one person writing: "Together is good, what a great talented team everyone is, love watching on the TV," while another added: "What a dream team love The Repair Shop best show ever. And what a beautiful inspiring thought of the day."

Jay shared a heartwarming tribute to his co-stars

Jay isn't the only one to pay tribute to the cast as saddle maker Suzie Fletcher has previously opened up about the show being like a family.

"The Repair Shop is a family, a lot of life happens in the background between all of us and we all share and support each other," she said on the Relatively podcast earlier this year. "I have been told by many people that the warmth and closeness comes across on the programme, which, I love hearing."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.