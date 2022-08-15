Kelly Ripa returns to Live! - but it's not what you think The ABC host will return soon!

Kelly Ripa's fans were delighted to tune into Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning and see the host back on their screens beside co-star Ryan Seacrest.

The star had been away on holiday for the past few days, and it was certainly a delight for many to see her return.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa calls father a 'breakout' star

However, her comeback was definitely not of the kind her fans expected it to be, as it was noted that the episode had been previously recorded.

Therefore, fans might have to wait a little longer to see the actress back on their screens live and ready to dive into the morning as usual.

The ABC host is taking some time off to spend her days with family, especially husband Mark Consuelos while away from her kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

This is the couple's first summer holiday as empty nesters as it's been nearly a year since their youngest, Joaquin flew the nest to attend college in Michigan.

Kelly is still enjoying her sun-drenched vacation

While Kelly has also been making appearances through the previously recorded game show Generation Gap, she has majorly spent the past week off the air, being replaced by a slew of guest co-hosts on Live!.

She had good reason to celebrate with her family while they've been away too, marking the release of her daughter Lola's first official single.

The 21-year-old released Paranoia Silver Lining the previous week to the joy and acclaim of her peers and family, with many of them reaching out in support.

In a post Lola shared on social media after the drop, she wrote: "Thank you for showing paranoia silver lining all the love and support."

The ABC star's daughter is now a bonafide musician

Kelly was among the first to comment, saying: "Love it so much," with family friend David Muir writing: "Love this song! And Lola!" and dad Mark leaving a slew of flame emojis.

