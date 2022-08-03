Kelly Ripa's time off Live involves spending time with her family at their stunning vacation home The Live star has a jaw-dropping property in the Hamptons

Kelly Ripa has been absent from Live with Kelly and Ryan all week, and has been subbed by various stars including Luke Bryan and Carson Kressley.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son lives a very different life to his famous parents

The TV favorite has revealed where she has been staying in a new video on Instagram - and it looks like she's having a wonderful time!

On Tuesday, Kelly was captured on camera with husband Mark Consuelos as she promoted her upcoming Live Wire book tour.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

The couple were seen in their living room at their Hamptons home - the property they spend the majority of their summer vacations at - the first as empty nesters.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set for big change as she has plans to study abroad

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but he's not impressed!

The pair looked happy and relaxed, and the backdrop of the video showed a glimpse inside their monochrome living room, featuring large windows looking out onto their large garden.

The vacation home is located within close proximity to the beach and boasts stunning views overlooking the sea.

Kelly Ripa is currently enjoying time off Live at her Hamptons vacation home

There is also a large backyard with a swimming pool, complete with a separate lounging area.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's filtered photo receives mass reaction from famous followers

MORE: David Muir gushes over Kelly Ripa's children in revealing new interview

The social couple often enjoy hosting their famous friends at their holiday home too, including Kelly's co-host Ryan Seacrest, who was pictured taking a dip in their pool in a throwback photo posted by the actress to mark his birthday last year.

The couple are spending their first summer as official empty nesters, having seen their youngest son Joaquin leave home just shy of a year ago.

Since then, Kelly and Mark have been ensuring to spend a lot of quality time together as they adjust to their new way of life.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos became empty nesters last year

They live for the majority of the year at their Upper East Side townhouse, where they raised their three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks incredible in vibrant orange bikini in epic family photo

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate joint venture together

The $27million property features everything from hotel-worthy foyer, as well as a rooftop terrace overlooking the city's iconic skyscrapers.

The 7,796-square-foot home additionally boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, all with incredibly lavish interior touches.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.