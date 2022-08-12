Kelly Ripa's son, Michael, looks so different in unexpected anime costume The oldest of the star's three children turned heads

Kelly Ripa has modeled many Halloween costumes in her time and it appears her son is taking after her love of dressing up.

The Live star's oldest son, Michael, reposted a photo of himself dressed as anime character, Chrollo Lucilfer, and we barely recognized him.

Michael was wearing a long black coat with white fur trim, heavy-looking boots, earrings and a cross on his forehead.

He was sitting in a children's ball pit and reading a book. "Good times good memories," he captioned the photo.

Michael is forging a career in the acting world and assuring that he does it his way!

While he was raised in the stunning family home in New York's Upper East Side, he now resides in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and his parents are adamant that their children be self-sufficient after leaving home.

Michael surprised his fans with his transformation

The former All My Children star opened up about her oldest son Michael's living situation during a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "Your son lives in Brooklyn now," the chat show host said, to which she replied: "He lives in Bushwick."

She continued: "I think he loves the freedom, he hates paying his own rent and he is chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have also spoken out about the need for her children to earn their own way in life on Instagram.

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael – who was then at college – with the caption: "When your son gives you a job.."

Kelly and Mark want their children to be self-sufficient

One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates."

She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well."

