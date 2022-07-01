Kelly Ripa takes a break from social media and fans are wondering why The popular TV host has pressed pause

Kelly Ripa has been noticeably absent from Instagram this week much to the despair of her fans.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan presenter hasn't posted on social media since she celebrated her look-a-like mom's birthday on 24 June.

While Kelly's feed is normally the hub of activity, it's laid dormant for the best part of seven days.

Her step back comes at a time when fans have been embroiled in a divisive conversation about her hosting duties alongside Ryan Seacrest.

Fans overloaded his account with comments saying they thought Kelly was constantly interrupting and challenging him on air.

However, Kelly's loyal followers had something to say too and insisted the on-air chemistry was what made them work.

Kelly's last Instagram post was with her mom

"Always liked her," wrote one. "She might interrupt but her & Ryan are friends. They make a good show," and others said they were the perfect on-air duo.

Kelly hasn't revealed the reason for her Instagram absence, but it has been quizzed on LIVE's feed with some asking when she'll return.

The mom-of-three's last post was with her mom, Esther, 81, and it certainly turned heads.

Fans have been divided over Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest's on-air connection

Kelly managed to sneak a rare photo of her family member in which she looked very chic in a white, wide-brimmed hat and smart, pale blue jacket.

The star was beaming in the snap, but her mom looked a little less ready for her photo.

"A rare birthday photo of my mom in her natural habitat, trying to block me from taking her picture with her phone," Kelly wrote. "Amateur move! Happy birthday mom! I love you."

Both women showed off their chiseled cheekbones and Esther looked many years younger than her age.

